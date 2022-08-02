News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Travellers pitch up on land in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:04 AM August 2, 2022
The travellers were spotted on Ellenbrook Meadow

Travellers have pitched up on a large area of land in south-west Ipswich.

A number of caravans arrived at Ellenbrook Meadow, near Pinewood, over Monday night.

Travellers have been spotted on Ellenbrook Meadow

Ipswich Borough Council confirmed the land falls under the Babergh district.

Babergh District Council has been approached for comment.

The travellers' arrival comes after caravans have pitched up in and around the Ipswich area in recent weeks.

Several travellers arrived at Whitton Recreation Ground in mid-July, while there were about 20 caravans in Christchurch Park for five days in June.

