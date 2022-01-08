Chantry Library plans carnival after success of Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland at Chantry Library in Ipswich. Library manager Vicki Mann is in the centre, dressed as an elf. - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Easter and carnival events are being planned at Chantry Library, following the big success of the Winter Wonderland weekend.

The library and community hub brought an ice rink, donkeys and Santa Claus to entertain families across the weekend before Christmas.

And with more than a thousand visitors to the winter event, organisers are looking to replicate the celebrations at other times during the year.

Vicki Mann, manager of Chantry Library, said: "Our Winter Wonderland event was a huge success. Over the two days we welcomed well over 1,000 people.

"We'd definitely like to do something like this again next Christmas and are planning events for Easter and a Chantry Carnival.

"The success of the event was down to many people and organisations working together and it shows there is a real sense of community in the area."

Winter Wonderland was organised by library staff, the Friends of Chantry Library group, Chantry Residents' Association and Chantry Social Club and received support from Ipswich Borough Council and Suffolk County Council.