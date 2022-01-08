News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do

Chantry Library plans carnival after success of Winter Wonderland

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 12:00 PM January 8, 2022
Winter Wonderland at Chantry Library in Ipswich. Library manager Vicki Mann is in the centre, dressed as an elf.

Winter Wonderland at Chantry Library in Ipswich. Library manager Vicki Mann is in the centre, dressed as an elf. - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Easter and carnival events are being planned at Chantry Library, following the big success of the Winter Wonderland weekend. 

The library and community hub brought an ice rink, donkeys and Santa Claus to entertain families across the weekend before Christmas

And with more than a thousand visitors to the winter event, organisers are looking to replicate the celebrations at other times during the year. 

Vicki Mann, manager of Chantry Library, said: "Our Winter Wonderland event was a huge success. Over the two days we welcomed well over 1,000 people. 

"We'd definitely like to do something like this again next Christmas and are planning events for Easter and a Chantry Carnival.  

"The success of the event was down to many people and organisations working together and it shows there is a real sense of community in the area." 

Winter Wonderland was organised by library staff, the Friends of Chantry Library group, Chantry Residents' Association and Chantry Social Club and received support from Ipswich Borough Council and Suffolk County Council.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pensioner mistakenly grows 5ft cannabis plant from spilled bird seed
  2. 2 Police release CCTV after tip jar stolen from Ipswich fish and chip shop
  3. 3 A12 blocked after three-vehicle crash
  1. 4 6 new restaurants and eateries opening in Ipswich this year
  2. 5 Drug-dealing pair who spent profits on BMWs are jailed
  3. 6 Chef enjoys late Christmas after month living at work to protect residents
  4. 7 'We are not taking the mickey' - Ipswich builders on price surges
  5. 8 Explained: Do you have to send children to school if a parent has Covid?
  6. 9 New country park will link Ipswich Garden Suburb to Westerfield Station
  7. 10 Five fire crews called as man rescued from water in Ipswich
Easter
Christmas
Ipswich Borough Council
Chantry News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mason Seymour from Ipswich is missing 

Suffolk Live News

Man found dead in Claydon woodland confirmed to be Mason Seymour

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Taco Bell has taken over the former Carphone Warehouse in Anglia Retail Park

Retail

Taco Bell snaps up site on the edge of Ipswich

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Leanne Bennett with her husband and newborn son

Health

New mum's delight after 11 years trying for a baby

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Demolition of the former Rose and Crown pub

Planning and Development

Community leaders told to apply for permission for Ipswich mosque

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon