5 great new places to buy cakes in Ipswich

Cakes & Bakes by Lacey Grace has opened in Ipswich - Credit: Archant 2022

Ipswich has become something of a hotspot for budding bakers to set up a business selling delicious, sweet treats.

Here are five of the best new places to buy cakes from in Suffolk's county town.

Blossom Rose's Cakes

Marisa Kamberi and Rosa Pinho are behind Blossom Rose's Cakes in Norwich Road, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Marisa Kamberi and Rosa Pinho opened their store in Norwich Road earlier this year after their online baking business proved a hit on social media.

Mrs Pinho promised customers the store's delicious, custom treats are "really different" from those available in the supermarkets.

Cakes & Bakes by Lacey Grace

Claire Moore at her new shop, Cakes and Bakes with Lacey Grace, at Ipswich. - Credit: Archant 2022

Claire Moore started baking when she was on maternity leave in 2018, but decided to take it on full-time after she was made redundant from her job.

She decided to take the plunge and open a store in Microshops, in Carr Street, back in April – naming the business after her four-year-old daughter.

Jake's Bakes

Jake Melton on Jake's Bakes, based in Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jake Melton started his Jake’s Bakes business back in 2018 and was a fixture at a number of events and markets in Suffolk.

But when Covid hit, he was forced to look for other ways to trade – including making afternoon teas and treat boxes.

Mr Melton now runs a professional kitchen out of his home in Ipswich.

Crumbs Alive

Baker Alexandra Potton with some of her cakes for her business Crumbs Alive in Ipswich - Credit: Denise Bradley

Alexandra Potton, who has always had an interest in baking, started Crumbs Alive in 2020 when she was made redundant from her nursery job.

She uses platforms like Etsy and her website to sell her delicious baked goods, with her jam-packed chocolatey New York cookies and decorated cupcakes among the most popular items.

Sweet William's Bakery

Zoe Hayman-Cox at Sweet William's Bakery in Chantry Park - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Visitors to Chantry Park may be familiar with Zoe Hayman-Cox, the mum who runs Sweet William's bakery out of the bowls club.

She worked in employment disputes for 17 years before stepping down to pursue other interests, such as baking — something she found she was naturally talented at.

Sweet William's Bakery has a poignant name as it is in memory of the owners' first child, who died in August 2017 after being diagnosed with Edwards' Syndrome.