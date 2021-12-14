5 new Ipswich restaurants that opened in 2021

Chris Sharman, owner of Dough & Co in Cardinal Park - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Foodies in Ipswich have been treated this year after a number of new restaurants opened in the town, despite the lockdown challenges faced by the hospitality industry.

Here are five eateries that served their first diners in the town in 2021.

Sourdough Street

Where: Lloyds Avenue, IP1 3HD

Sourdough Street replaced a former Pizza Express eatery near Ipswich Cornhill - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

First-time restaurateur Toni Scanu opened Sourdough Street in the summer after taking over the former Pizza Express unit near the Cornhill, which closed in 2020.

Sourdough Street prides itself on being Ipswich's first and only sourdough pizza joint, using a range of locally-sourced ingredients.

The Moloko

Where: Lion Street, IP1 1DQ

The Moloko is one of Ipswich's newest cocktail and tapas bars - Credit: Danielle Lett

The former Aqua Eight restaurant in the town centre has been snapped up by The Moloko, a cocktail and tapas bar.

Zoe Cutting, co-owner of the venue, opened The Moloko after diners were allowed to eat indoors again when Covid rules eased in May.

Dough & Co/Burger Amour

Where: Cardinal Park, Grafton Way, IP1 1AX

Inside the Dough and Co/Burger Amour restaurant in Cardinal Park - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Dough & Co and Burger Amour, a joint restaurant with a number of chains across Suffolk and north Essex, opened its latest venture in Cardinal Park in the summer in the former Frankie & Benny's unit.

It is fronted by entrepreneur and ex-chef Chris Sharman, who started his business in a horse box before expanding across the region.

Greek Hut

Where: Pownall Road, IP3 0DS

This street food venue near the Waterfront serves a number of Greek classics, such as chicken or pork souvlaki, loukaniko and halloumi.

There's a dining area inside and outside, but food is available to take out.

Fireaway

Where: Upper Brook Street, IP4 1DU

Fireaway launched in Ipswich back in June - Credit: Charlotte Moore

Ipswich has certainly proven a hotspot for new pizza restaurants this year — Fireaway was the third to open in the town centre in just a few months.

Fireaway is the UK’s fastest-growing pizza takeaway chain and opened its Ipswich branch at the start of June.