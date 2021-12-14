5 new Ipswich restaurants that opened in 2021
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Foodies in Ipswich have been treated this year after a number of new restaurants opened in the town, despite the lockdown challenges faced by the hospitality industry.
Here are five eateries that served their first diners in the town in 2021.
Sourdough Street
Where: Lloyds Avenue, IP1 3HD
First-time restaurateur Toni Scanu opened Sourdough Street in the summer after taking over the former Pizza Express unit near the Cornhill, which closed in 2020.
Sourdough Street prides itself on being Ipswich's first and only sourdough pizza joint, using a range of locally-sourced ingredients.
The Moloko
Where: Lion Street, IP1 1DQ
Most Read
- 1 Man located after Orwell Bridge closed following incident
- 2 Major Covid-19 testing centre temporarily closed this week
- 3 'Taken a massive toll' - Town striker and partner share personal heartbreak
- 4 Man possessing 11,000 indecent images escapes jail
- 5 Revealed: Who fans want as new Ipswich Town boss
- 6 Hughes store in town centre to close down
- 7 Husband killed wife before taking his own life, coroner concludes
- 8 New Farmfoods supermarket replacing Aldi opening in Ipswich this week
- 9 Ipswich man charged after unwrapped Christmas presents stolen from home
- 10 Romesh Ranganathan tour heads to Ipswich
The former Aqua Eight restaurant in the town centre has been snapped up by The Moloko, a cocktail and tapas bar.
Zoe Cutting, co-owner of the venue, opened The Moloko after diners were allowed to eat indoors again when Covid rules eased in May.
Dough & Co/Burger Amour
Where: Cardinal Park, Grafton Way, IP1 1AX
Dough & Co and Burger Amour, a joint restaurant with a number of chains across Suffolk and north Essex, opened its latest venture in Cardinal Park in the summer in the former Frankie & Benny's unit.
It is fronted by entrepreneur and ex-chef Chris Sharman, who started his business in a horse box before expanding across the region.
Greek Hut
Where: Pownall Road, IP3 0DS
This street food venue near the Waterfront serves a number of Greek classics, such as chicken or pork souvlaki, loukaniko and halloumi.
There's a dining area inside and outside, but food is available to take out.
Fireaway
Where: Upper Brook Street, IP4 1DU
Ipswich has certainly proven a hotspot for new pizza restaurants this year — Fireaway was the third to open in the town centre in just a few months.
Fireaway is the UK’s fastest-growing pizza takeaway chain and opened its Ipswich branch at the start of June.