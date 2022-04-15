5 award-winning fish and chip shops in Suffolk

Suffolk's fish and chip shops have been doing the county proud, with several landing awards and national recognition for their takes on the British classic.

Here are five chippies across the county that have battered the competition and picked up awards for their great food.

CodFellas, Ipswich

Ozzie Bozdag, owner of CodFellas in Chantry - Credit: Danielle Booden

This Chantry chippie is no stranger to national recognition, winning its fourth-straight Good Food Awards Gold Seal last year.

Ozzie Bozdag's store was also named the fish and chip shop of the year for Suffolk at the London and South East Prestige Awards last summer.

Fish Dish, Felixstowe

Sarka and Alper Tekin outside Fish Dish in Felixstowe - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Fish Dish on Felixstowe seafront has been included in Fry Magazine's esteemed list of the top 10 chippies in the country on a number of occasions.

You'll find all your favourites on offer, plus grilled fish and meats, battered halloumi, fish pie and salads.

The Codfather, Sudbury

The Codfather is a popular chippie in Sudbury - Credit: Archant

The Codfather, in King Street, became the first chip shop in Suffolk to be given a Quality Award as part of a national scheme highlighting the top fish and chip shops in the UK.

The shop became so popular in the Sudbury community that it had to expand into a unit next door.

Aldeburgh Fish & Chip Shop

Aldeburgh Fish & Chip Shop regularly attracts crowds in the summer - Credit: Charlotte Bond

This takeaway has long been a hit in the Suffolk seaside town, with queues regularly seen outside on a sunny day.

The shop has a reputation for being one of the greatest fish and chip shops in the country and regularly features on best chippy lists published by national newspapers.

Nacton Road Fish Bar, Ipswich

The food on offer at Nacton Road Fish Bar in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Nacton Road Fish Bar is another Ipswich chippie that's been recognised on the national stage, having won a Good Food Award.

In the 2020 awards, judges said Nacton Road Fish Bar had “some of the tastiest chips in the UK”.