Gig in memory of The Downsetters founder Stan postponed due to Covid

A concert in memory of Ipswich musician Stan Stanojevic has been postponed

A concert in memory of Ipswich music legend Stan Stanojevic had to be postponed due to Covid - but will now be staged in spring.

The A Tribute to Stan concert, in honour of the founder of The Downsetters, had been due to be held at The Music Room on December 18.

However, the well-known Ipswich ska and reggae band took the difficult decision to cancel the gig for now amid rising cases and fears over Omicron.

They posted on Facebook that they had made the decision with "the heaviest of hearts".

The post said: "We have explored every possible option to try and avoid this, but due to the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases, our only safe option is to postpone the event."

The Downsetters member Reece Sleightholme said: "A lot of people were concerned and we decided it was the right thing to do."

He said they felt it was better to wait and ensure the event, which had almost sold out, could be a real celebration of Stan's life.

Reece thanked people who had bought tickets for their understanding and support over the postponement.

"The positive support towards our decision to postpone our gig has been overwhelming, and has certainly re-assured us that it was the correct call.

"We will be working on a new date over the next few weeks."

"Band general" Stan, who died after a short battle with bowel cancer, had performed at Glastonbury and around the world.

He suffered with Crohn's for more than 25 years, and all proceeds raised via ticket sales and on the night will go to the charity Crohn's and Colitis UK.

The Downsetters will headline the gig once it is reorganised, with music from Lunajunkie sound system.

Behind the Nut had been due to perform at the concert, which has now been postponed

It is also due to feature Ipswich-based rock band Behind the Nut performing their song You Could've Been Friends.

The track has been posted on YouTube in memory of Stan, who was their producer and mentor.

All tickets will still be valid for the rescheduled gig in the spring, or alternatively people can get a refund.

