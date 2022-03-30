Man arrested after teenager seriously hurt in machete attack in Ipswich

Breaking

A man in his 40s has been arrested after a teenager was seriously injured in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A man in his 40s has been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a machete attack in Ipswich last week.

Police were called to reports that a teenage boy had been seriously assaulted by a man wearing a balaclava in the Newnham Court area, on the Chantry estate, at about 6pm on Wednesday, March 23.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment with serious arm injuries as a result of the attack.

Multiple police cars at the scene on the Chantry estate in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

He was subsequently taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A male in his 40s was arrested on Saturday, March 26, and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre."

He was subsequently been released on police bail pending further investigations until Friday, April 22.

The police helicopter was also deployed to search for the man after the incident.

Suffolk police cars pictured at the scene of the incident the following morning - Credit: Archant

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Ipswich CID quoting crime number 37/17469/22.

Alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

