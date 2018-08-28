The launch of new igloo style domes at Issacs made our don’t miss list this week
PUBLISHED: 05:00 08 December 2018
Have a read of five of our most popular stories this week including an Ipswich actress who is now in EastEnders.
Issacs on the Quay in Ipswich has launched four new ‘igloo style’ domes
The domes are suitable for all-weather and offer guests a unique private dining space.
Guests wanting to hire one of the clear PVC domes can pick from three packages, the price starts at £200 and alcoholic beverages are included.
‘They’ve chosen the wrong house’ - mum’s fury after Christmas lights stolen
An Ipswich couple who decorate their house with Christmas lights to raise money for charity have been left devastated after thieves stole their Father Christmas.
Adrienne and Gary Thompson had their £40 illuminated Santa stolen from their winter wonderland creation. The pair decorate their home to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice.
Adrienne feels angry, disappointed and annoyed, she said: “how can anyone do such a thing?”
Ipswich actor moves into Albert Square
A former Kesgrave school pupil is in the spotlight playing a new character in Eastenders.
23-year-old Sophia Capasso plays Evie Steele a leader of a teenage drug gang targeting Albert Square.
Sophia has previously appeared in Holby City, Endeavour and Space Girls.
Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison
A man who killed three small children and impaled their bodies on railings more than 40 years ago is set to be released from a Suffolk prison.
David McGreavy was sentenced to life in 1973 for the horrific killings of three siblings who were aged four, two and nine months.
McGreavy, who was a family friend and lodger, claimed he murdered the children because one of them would not stop crying.
1,000 food parcels put together to help families in Ipswich this Christmas - and more will be needed
Two Ipswich based charities have been working hard to give Suffolk families a better Christmas.
FIND and Love Ipswich produce Christmas food hampers to give to those in need.
The hampers are worth £40 and are filled with essentials and some festive treats.
