The launch of new igloo style domes at Issacs made our don’t miss list this week

PUBLISHED: 05:00 08 December 2018

Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Pulkit Katyal

Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Pulkit Katyal

Archant

Have a read of five of our most popular stories this week including an Ipswich actress who is now in EastEnders.

Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Pulkit Katyal

Issacs on the Quay in Ipswich has launched four new ‘igloo style’ domes

The domes are suitable for all-weather and offer guests a unique private dining space.

Guests wanting to hire one of the clear PVC domes can pick from three packages, the price starts at £200 and alcoholic beverages are included.

Read the full details by clicking the link above.

Adrienne and Graham Thompson have been putting up Christmas lights for years. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

‘They’ve chosen the wrong house’ - mum’s fury after Christmas lights stolen

An Ipswich couple who decorate their house with Christmas lights to raise money for charity have been left devastated after thieves stole their Father Christmas.

Adrienne and Gary Thompson had their £40 illuminated Santa stolen from their winter wonderland creation. The pair decorate their home to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice.

Adrienne feels angry, disappointed and annoyed, she said: “how can anyone do such a thing?”

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 06/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - Portraits 2018 - TX: n/a - Episode: EastEnders - Evie Steele (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Ipswich actor moves into Albert Square

A former Kesgrave school pupil is in the spotlight playing a new character in Eastenders.

23-year-old Sophia Capasso plays Evie Steele a leader of a teenage drug gang targeting Albert Square.

Sophia has previously appeared in Holby City, Endeavour and Space Girls.

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

A man who killed three small children and impaled their bodies on railings more than 40 years ago is set to be released from a Suffolk prison.

David McGreavy was sentenced to life in 1973 for the horrific killings of three siblings who were aged four, two and nine months.

McGreavy, who was a family friend and lodger, claimed he murdered the children because one of them would not stop crying.

Yinka Bagbenro packing the boxes into the container Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

1,000 food parcels put together to help families in Ipswich this Christmas - and more will be needed

Two Ipswich based charities have been working hard to give Suffolk families a better Christmas.

FIND and Love Ipswich produce Christmas food hampers to give to those in need.

The hampers are worth £40 and are filled with essentials and some festive treats.

Take a look at what you can find inside by clicking the link above.

Trader must repay £14,600 after selling illegal tobacco

34 minutes ago Michael Steward
Hedi Ibrahim has bee told he must repay £14,600 after he was prosecuted for selling illegal tobacco Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

An Ipswich trader previously prosecuted for selling illegal tobacco has been told he must repay £14,600 in the next three months.

The launch of new igloo style domes at Issacs made our don’t miss list this week

05:00 Megan Aldous
Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Pulkit Katyal

Have a read of five of our most popular stories this week including an Ipswich actress who is now in EastEnders.

Teenage hacker who sent bomb threats to schools in Norfolk and Suffolk jailed

Yesterday, 20:57 Dan Grimmer dan.grimmer@archant.co.uk
George Duke-Cohan. Pic: National Crime Agency/PA Wire

A teenager has been jailed after making bogus bomb threats to hundreds of UK schools, including in Norfolk and Suffolk, and sparking an airport security scare.

Funding boost for health services in Suffolk

Yesterday, 20:54 MICHAEL STEWARD
WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL LIBRARY PIX; The West Suffolk Hospital frontage and main entrance/reception; PICTURE ANDY ABBOTT JAN 2008; EADT 19.9.09; EADT 1.9.10

West Suffolk Hospital is to get £13m to redevelop its emergency department, while East of England Ambulance Service gets an £18m boost.

Updated Man injured in Ipswich town centre

Yesterday, 20:51 Michael Steward
The incident happened in Grey Friars Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries in Ipswich town centre this evening.

It’s a date! Time capsule is buried under Ipswich Cornhill until 2050

Yesterday, 19:30 Mark Langford
Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley and Damon and Riley O'Donnell prepare to place the time capsule beneath Cornhill Picture: NICOLE DRURY

Brothers Damon and Riley O’Donnell joined Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley to make it a date to remember at Ipswich’s new-look Cornhill as they buried a time capsule beneath the iconic Gateways - not to be opened before 2050.

Why are our trains getting worse?

Yesterday, 19:23 Jake Foxford
Chaos on the trains at London Liverpool Street - Greater Anglia are promising change but commuters are unconvinced after the ORR's latest figures Picture: JON CARNEY

More trains than ever are being delayed or cancelled on East Anglia’s rail network as repeated pledges to improve services failed to materialise, the industry watchdog has said.

BT employees at Adastral Park face the prospect of job losses and pay restructuring

Yesterday, 18:14 Jessica Hill
Photo by John Birdsall shows this year's Prospect BT conferenc in May, where delegates voted to press for the protection of the pay, terms and conditions of anyone adversely affected by the People Framework changes

Some of the 3,000 people employed by BT at Adastral Park could be facing the prospect of looming redundancy this Christmas.

Wedding ring and necklace stolen in Ipswich burglary

Yesterday, 16:34 Michael Steward
The burglary happened at a home in Dale Hall Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A wedding ring and diamond necklace have been stolen from a house in Ipswich following a burglary.

Video WATCH: Fireball engulfs lorry after A14 crash

Yesterday, 16:11 Jake Foxford
A14 lorry fire Picture: PAUL DAVEY

This was the blaze on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds this afternoon after a lorry was caught fire.

