The launch of new igloo style domes at Issacs made our don’t miss list this week

Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Pulkit Katyal Archant

Have a read of five of our most popular stories this week including an Ipswich actress who is now in EastEnders.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Pulkit Katyal Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Pulkit Katyal

Issacs on the Quay in Ipswich has launched four new ‘igloo style’ domes

The domes are suitable for all-weather and offer guests a unique private dining space.

Guests wanting to hire one of the clear PVC domes can pick from three packages, the price starts at £200 and alcoholic beverages are included.

Read the full details by clicking the link above.

Adrienne and Graham Thompson have been putting up Christmas lights for years. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Adrienne and Graham Thompson have been putting up Christmas lights for years. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

‘They’ve chosen the wrong house’ - mum’s fury after Christmas lights stolen

An Ipswich couple who decorate their house with Christmas lights to raise money for charity have been left devastated after thieves stole their Father Christmas.

Adrienne and Gary Thompson had their £40 illuminated Santa stolen from their winter wonderland creation. The pair decorate their home to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice.

Adrienne feels angry, disappointed and annoyed, she said: “how can anyone do such a thing?”

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 06/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - Portraits 2018 - TX: n/a - Episode: EastEnders - Evie Steele (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 06/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - Portraits 2018 - TX: n/a - Episode: EastEnders - Evie Steele (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Ipswich actor moves into Albert Square

A former Kesgrave school pupil is in the spotlight playing a new character in Eastenders.

23-year-old Sophia Capasso plays Evie Steele a leader of a teenage drug gang targeting Albert Square.

Sophia has previously appeared in Holby City, Endeavour and Space Girls.

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

A man who killed three small children and impaled their bodies on railings more than 40 years ago is set to be released from a Suffolk prison.

David McGreavy was sentenced to life in 1973 for the horrific killings of three siblings who were aged four, two and nine months.

McGreavy, who was a family friend and lodger, claimed he murdered the children because one of them would not stop crying.

Yinka Bagbenro packing the boxes into the container Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Yinka Bagbenro packing the boxes into the container Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

1,000 food parcels put together to help families in Ipswich this Christmas - and more will be needed

Two Ipswich based charities have been working hard to give Suffolk families a better Christmas.

FIND and Love Ipswich produce Christmas food hampers to give to those in need.

The hampers are worth £40 and are filled with essentials and some festive treats.

Take a look at what you can find inside by clicking the link above.