Ipswich Star > News

Drone pictures reveal scale of huge field fire near Chantry Park in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:12 AM July 21, 2022
Updated: 8:46 AM July 21, 2022
Smoke billowing from the fire near Chantry Park in Ipswich

Smoke billowing from the fire near Chantry Park in Ipswich - Credit: Larren Fortescue

Drone pictures have revealed the scale of the damage after a fire broke out in a field in Ipswich.

Dozens of firefighters were called to the scene of the blaze off the A1214 London Road, near Chantry Park, after it began just after 8pm on Wednesday.

The fire was extinguished about an hour later, with an investigation into the cause set to take place.

The fire broke out on Wednesday evening in Chantry, Ipswich

The fire broke out on Wednesday evening - Credit: Larren Fortescue

The blaze spread to nearby gardens and damaged hedges adjacent to the field.

Aerial pictures from the scene have revealed how much of the field was left scorched after the incident.

It comes after two other huge fires broke out in Ipswich this week – at Ravenswood Park in the south-east of the town and near allotments off Bramford Lane.

The crops were left scorched after the blaze near Chantry Park

The crops were left scorched after the blaze near Chantry Park - Credit: Larren Fortescue

Both incidents are being treated by police as suspected arsons.

Station manager Matt Webster, from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said at the scene: "It's approximately seven acres of standing crop and around 200 metres of hedgerow.

"There are some neighbouring properties in the vicinity.

Drone footage was captured at the scene in London Road, Ipswich

Drone footage was captured at the scene - Credit: Larren Fortescue

"The crews have worked tirelessly this evening in the heat and managed to get an early stop on the fire, which has prevent a huge amount of damage being caused to the properties, so fortunately they have been saved.

"Obviously, just for the members of the public to be aware with the increase in temperatures, and certainly the increase in temperatures we may still get, just to be vigilant and be fire aware."

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Ipswich News

