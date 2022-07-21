Drone pictures reveal scale of huge field fire near Chantry Park in Ipswich
- Credit: Larren Fortescue
Drone pictures have revealed the scale of the damage after a fire broke out in a field in Ipswich.
Dozens of firefighters were called to the scene of the blaze off the A1214 London Road, near Chantry Park, after it began just after 8pm on Wednesday.
The fire was extinguished about an hour later, with an investigation into the cause set to take place.
The blaze spread to nearby gardens and damaged hedges adjacent to the field.
Aerial pictures from the scene have revealed how much of the field was left scorched after the incident.
It comes after two other huge fires broke out in Ipswich this week – at Ravenswood Park in the south-east of the town and near allotments off Bramford Lane.
Both incidents are being treated by police as suspected arsons.
Station manager Matt Webster, from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said at the scene: "It's approximately seven acres of standing crop and around 200 metres of hedgerow.
"There are some neighbouring properties in the vicinity.
"The crews have worked tirelessly this evening in the heat and managed to get an early stop on the fire, which has prevent a huge amount of damage being caused to the properties, so fortunately they have been saved.
Most Read
- 1 'Heartbreaking' - Ipswich nursery to close for good due to staff shortage
- 2 Large field fire breaks out near Chantry Park in Ipswich
- 3 Long-running Indian restaurant in Ipswich to reopen as pizza chain
- 4 Blaze near children's park in Ipswich being treated as suspected arson
- 5 Ipswich woman given 'one last chance' after assaulting stranger
- 6 Fire breaks out in allotments near Ipswich park
- 7 Man, 21, remains missing at sea as search scaled down
- 8 Ipswich man who took the rap for friend's speeding offence avoids prison
- 9 Thunderstorm warning extended after Suffolk records hottest-ever day
- 10 Man caught drunk in charge of Toyota is banned from driving
"Obviously, just for the members of the public to be aware with the increase in temperatures, and certainly the increase in temperatures we may still get, just to be vigilant and be fire aware."