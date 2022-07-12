Ipswich church to hold special service to remember victims of fatal crash

St Francis Church will be offering prayer space to help people affected by the fatal crash in Hawthorn Drive - Credit: Google Maps

An Ipswich church is creating a space to pray and spend quiet time for those affected by the three-vehicle crash which saw two people die.

Emergency services were called to reports of an accident at the roundabout which leads to Hawthorn Drive, Sprites Lane and Belmont Road in the town at about 10.30am on Saturday (July 9).

The three vehicles involved in the incident were a Nissan Qashqai, a grey Nissan X-Trail and a blue Ford Fiesta.

A man in the Ford Fiesta died in the crash. A woman, a passenger in the same vehicle, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment.

Over the weekend, she also died in hospital.

A man and woman in the Nissan X-Trail were taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

As a result of this crash, St Francis Church, which is in Hawthorn Drive, will be offering prayer space for those affected by the incident.

The opening times will be 8.30am to 2.30pm on Wednesday, 10am to 12.30pm on Thursday, and 8.30am to 11.30am on Friday.

Speaking after the news that a second person had died, Nadia Cenci, Suffolk county councillor for Chantry, said: "I'm devastated to hear about the second person.

"I've been more upset about this than most other things that have happened in Ipswich.

"I'm very upset about it and I want to make sure we do all we can for these families.

"I extend my sympathies and if there's anything I can do, I'll make sure I do it.

"I could cry, I keep waking up thinking about it."

Colin Smart, Ipswich borough councillor for the Sprites ward, said: "The second fatality comes as an equal shock to the first.

"It is an exceptionally unusual thing to have happened.

"I feel immensely sad for the family and my thoughts are extended to them.

"It's horribly tragic."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage of the incident has been asked to contact Ipswich Roads Policing and quote CAD 132 of July 9, 2022.