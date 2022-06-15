Christchurch Park 'not appropriate place for travellers', councillor says

An Ipswich councillor has said the council is acting quickly to remove the travellers from Christchurch Park - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich councillor has said the council is acting quickly to remove a number of travellers who have pitched up in one of the town's busiest parks.

Around 20 vans and caravans were spotted in Christchurch Park this morning.



Oliver Holmes said: "The travellers gained access to the park very early this morning.

"There are about 20 vans and caravans on the upper part of the park and the police were in attendance along with Suffolk County Council welfare officers and officers from Ipswich Borough Council.



"I have been in touch with the council and they are putting in place their protocol for these types of issues.

"Officers are dealing with the incident very quickly and it hopefully the travellers will move on very shortly.

"As far as St Margaret's residents are concerned, this is not an appropriate place for travellers."

It is understood that the travellers arrived at the park at about 4am today.



The caravans are pitched up at the northern end of the park.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said it is doing everything it could to "regain possession" of land at Christchurch Park.

He added: "Ipswich Borough Council are aware of the travellers in Christchurch Park and we are taking the necessary steps to regain possession of the land as soon as we can."

A Suffolk police spokesman added: “Police were made aware of an unauthorised encampment at Christchurch Park in Ipswich overnight.

"We have been in regular attendance and will maintain engagement over the coming days, whilst working with partners to address concerns.”

It comes after a number of caravans pitched up at Chantry Park last month.

Three caravans were also spotted in the car park of Whitton Sports Centre, which is owned by Ipswich Borough Council last week, and there was a further group camping at the Martlesham park and ride site at the weekend.

