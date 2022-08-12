Fire breaks out in field near Westbourne Park in Ipswich

Firefighters are currently tackling a fire near Westbourne Park - Credit: Ipswich Against Gangs

Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze near an Ipswich park.

Crews were called to the fire in the open at Westbourne Park off Bramford Lane just before 1.55pm today (August 12).

Large plumes of smoke can be seen coming from the blaze - Credit: Ipswich Against Gangs

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Three engines have been called to the fire in the open."

It comes after a large fire broke out in the park last month.

Suffolk police later confirmed that officers were treating the fire as a suspected arson.

