Fire breaks out in field near Westbourne Park in Ipswich
Published: 3:10 PM August 12, 2022
- Credit: Ipswich Against Gangs
Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze near an Ipswich park.
Crews were called to the fire in the open at Westbourne Park off Bramford Lane just before 1.55pm today (August 12).
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Three engines have been called to the fire in the open."
It comes after a large fire broke out in the park last month.
Suffolk police later confirmed that officers were treating the fire as a suspected arson.
