News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Travellers pitch up at park in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:34 PM July 2, 2022
Travellers have pitched up at Whitton Recreation Ground in Ipswich

Travellers have pitched up at Whitton Recreation Ground in Ipswich - Credit: Contributed

Travellers have pitched up at a popular park in Ipswich.

Several caravans were spotted at Whitton Recreation Ground between Shakespeare Road and Old Norwich Road today, July 2.

According to Ipswich Borough Council, the travellers arrived at the park at about 11pm the night before.

In mid-June around 20 caravans moved onto Christchurch Park.

Further reports were made to the council last month at Whitton sports centre and in Chantry Park in May.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Sophie Underwood and partner Simon Lewis from Felixstowe are renovating a double decer bus to live i

Homelessness

Double-decker bus bought on eBay becomes new home for evicted Suffolk...

Dominic Bareham

person
A 14-year-old boy was injured in an altercation near an Ipswich primary school

Suffolk Live News

Boy, 14, injured in altercation near Ipswich primary school

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Meadows Montessori School is looking for new premises

Planning

School submits plan to turn site into 7 homes

Abygail Fossett

person
The woman's body was found in the River Brett in Hadleigh

Suffolk Live News

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon