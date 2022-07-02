Travellers pitch up at park in Ipswich

Travellers have pitched up at Whitton Recreation Ground in Ipswich - Credit: Contributed

Travellers have pitched up at a popular park in Ipswich.

Several caravans were spotted at Whitton Recreation Ground between Shakespeare Road and Old Norwich Road today, July 2.

According to Ipswich Borough Council, the travellers arrived at the park at about 11pm the night before.

In mid-June around 20 caravans moved onto Christchurch Park.

Further reports were made to the council last month at Whitton sports centre and in Chantry Park in May.