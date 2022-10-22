Theatre warning after Ricky Gervais tickets put on sale for £362

Ipswich Borough Council has issued a warning after Ricky Gervais tickets were being put on sale for more than £300. - Credit: Archant/PA

Ricky Gervais fans are being warned to "avoid disappointment" after tickets for the sold-out show were being touted for almost ten times their value.

The comedian will bring his Armageddon show to the town next month and has added an extra night due to demand.

On Wednesday, pre-sale tickets were released with people putting them on sale on viagogo for £362 each - 913% more than the original ticket price of £37.75.

More than 6,500 were in the queue on Friday to secure tickets for November 15 and the newly added second show on November 16.

With increased demand, tickets have begun appearing again on the site with prices ranging from over £100 to £300.

Ipswich Borough Council, which runs the Ipswich Regent, urged those seeking tickets to purchase from official ticket agencies, adding its concern the site was selling seat numbers the theatre does not have.

A council spokesman said: "Additional terms and conditions are in place at the point of purchase for tickets for Ricky Gervais. Purchasers have to agree to them before completing the transaction.

"Viagogo are selling seat numbers the Ipswich Regent does not have. Only tickets purchased from official ticket agencies or the venue direct will be honoured. We urge customers not to use any other site to avoid disappointment.

"We refer customers to the Terms and Conditions as listed on our website."

The ticket market place company has faced criticism from a number of performers including Ed Sheeran and recently Finnish band The Rasmus took an injuction out against the site.

Prices for tickets listed on the site are set by the seller.

A viagogo spokesman said: "viagogo gives consumers the freedom to buy tickets to in-demand shows and the flexibility to sell tickets safely and securely if people’s plans change.

"All ticket prices on viagogo are set by the sellers. Excitement for tours like Ricky Gervais regularly drive high prices due to high demand, but the listing prices are rarely an indication of what a fan will spend.

"Despite this fact, we do encourage buyers to know what value they put on being at the live show and monitor our marketplace for something that suits their budget.

“viagogo is a regulated and trusted marketplace and every ticket purchased on our site is covered by our guarantee, which ensures everyone can enter the live event of your choice or your money back.”