New date revealed for Ipswich Half Marathon after postponement
- Credit: Sarah Lucy brown
A new date has been announced for the Larking Gowen Ipswich Half Marathon after it was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Last Friday, it was confirmed by organisers that the event would be rescheduled as the nation entered a period of mourning for the Queen.
The race was due to start at 9.30am last Sunday, at Portman Road.
However, the event will now be going ahead on Sunday, October 23.
The route will take runners down Duke Street, through Ipswich Waterfront and then along Cliff Lane.
Continuing around the River Orwell, runners will head to Wherstead Road, back along Grafton Way before reaching the big finish at Portman Road stadium.
It is likely that road closures will be put in place on the day of the race.
At the time of the postponement last week, a statement on the Run For All's website reads: "It is with great sadness that we learnt of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.
"As the nation enters a period of mourning, we write to advise that the decision has been taken to postpone the Run For All Ipswich Half Marathon this weekend.
"When possible, we will provide further information about a new date for the event.
"All our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very sad time.
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those associated with the Ipswich Half Marathon for their understanding and patience at this time."