Couple who died in three vehicle crash in Ipswich named

The victims of a three vehicle crash in Ipswich have been named - Credit: Archant

A man and a woman who died in a three vehicle crash in Ipswich have been named.

Emergency services were called on Saturday, July 9 at about 10.30am to a crash at the roundabout leading to Hawthorn Drive, Sprites Lane and Belmont Road.

Three-vehicles were involved – a white Nissan Qashqai, a grey Nissan X-Trail and a blue Ford Fiesta.

Following the crash, officers confirmed an 82-year-old man driving the Ford Fiesta died in the collision.

A 79-year-old woman who was a passenger in the same vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital for treatment.

Over the weekend, she also died in hospital.

Police have identified the victims as Edward Windsor Ransome, and Margaret Rose Ransome, both of Ipswich.

A male and female in the Nissan X-Trail were taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment for serious injuries where they remain.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage of the incident should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting CAD 132 of 9 July 2022