5 of Ipswich's newest pizza restaurants

The pizzas served at Sourdough St in Ipswich are lighter and crisper thanks to the fermentation of the dough - Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Looking to get a slice of the action? These five pizza restaurants have all opened up shop in Ipswich over the last year or so.

Across the town the pizza scene has been booming, with many new restaurants opening up for hungry customers to enjoy a cheese and tomato treat.

Here are five of the newest pizza places in Ipswich you 'knead' to know about.

Dough & Co

The team at Dough & Co. L-R Chris Sharma, Hollie Smith, Tomas Zuj and Kane Hodgson. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Dough & Co opened in Ipswich last summer and cooked up a storm in the Cardinal Park area.

The newly-emerging chain also has sites in Bury St Edmunds, Colchester and Sudbury, among other spots.

Storico

Storico has opened up in Ipswich's Northgate Street - Credit: Charlotte Bond

In Northgate Street, Storico uses wood fires and leaves its dough to rise for 48 hours before baking.

The restaurant opened in January of this year and offers an extensive pizza menu, alongside traditional Italian starters.

Sourdough Street

Sourdough Street has moved into the former Pizza Express premises in Lloyds Avenue in Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Moving into the old Pizza Express restaurant in Lloyds Avenue, Sourdough Street specialises in sourdough pizza – with takeaway and delivery options available.

The restaurant was opened by Toni Scanu who looked to draw on his Italian heritage to bring Sardinian cheese, wine and beer to the Suffolk town.

Fireaway

Fireaway's Ipswich pizza parlour opened this June - Credit: Charlotte Moore

Fireaway, one of the UK's fastest growing pizza chains, opened in Ipswich in June 2021 and the menu provides pizza lovers with a choice of four bases, four cheeses, four meats and 20 toppings, all which are available for the same price.

All pizzas are baked for no more than three minutes in the 400C oven and food can be ordered on Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Pizza Star and Coffee

Pizza Star and Coffee is located at 18 Fore Street, next to Efes Kebab - Credit: Tom Cann

Pizza Star and Coffee is the newest pizzeria in Ipswich, having recently opened in Fore Street.

The restaurant makes fresh dough every day and is open Tuesday to Sunday from 2pm until 10pm, and offers dine-in, takeaway and delivery.