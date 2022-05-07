5 of Ipswich's newest pizza restaurants
- Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis
Looking to get a slice of the action? These five pizza restaurants have all opened up shop in Ipswich over the last year or so.
Across the town the pizza scene has been booming, with many new restaurants opening up for hungry customers to enjoy a cheese and tomato treat.
Here are five of the newest pizza places in Ipswich you 'knead' to know about.
Dough & Co
Dough & Co opened in Ipswich last summer and cooked up a storm in the Cardinal Park area.
The newly-emerging chain also has sites in Bury St Edmunds, Colchester and Sudbury, among other spots.
Storico
In Northgate Street, Storico uses wood fires and leaves its dough to rise for 48 hours before baking.
The restaurant opened in January of this year and offers an extensive pizza menu, alongside traditional Italian starters.
Most Read
- 1 Fire breaks out in Ipswich town centre flat
- 2 Who won your council ward in Ipswich?
- 3 Pizza Star and Coffee opens in Ipswich
- 4 Car stolen from home in village near Ipswich
- 5 Labour joy as Tories lose seats in Ipswich
- 6 Ipswich man, 33, posed as teenage boy on teen dating site
- 7 No expense spared re-opening luxurious Suffolk hotel and restaurant
- 8 Ipswich teen to compete at Miss Galaxy UK in Manchester
- 9 Suffolk basks in the sunshine - but colder weather on the way
- 10 Suffolk McColl's stores could close as administration 'likely'
Sourdough Street
Moving into the old Pizza Express restaurant in Lloyds Avenue, Sourdough Street specialises in sourdough pizza – with takeaway and delivery options available.
The restaurant was opened by Toni Scanu who looked to draw on his Italian heritage to bring Sardinian cheese, wine and beer to the Suffolk town.
Fireaway
Fireaway, one of the UK's fastest growing pizza chains, opened in Ipswich in June 2021 and the menu provides pizza lovers with a choice of four bases, four cheeses, four meats and 20 toppings, all which are available for the same price.
All pizzas are baked for no more than three minutes in the 400C oven and food can be ordered on Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.
Pizza Star and Coffee
Pizza Star and Coffee is the newest pizzeria in Ipswich, having recently opened in Fore Street.
The restaurant makes fresh dough every day and is open Tuesday to Sunday from 2pm until 10pm, and offers dine-in, takeaway and delivery.