Revealed: The top rated Deliveroo takeaways in Ipswich
Is there a better feeling than when your favourite food arrives on your doorstep?
In Ipswich, residents of the town have no shortage of takeaway options, with dozens of the town's most popular offerings being available on Deliveroo.
Here are seven of the top rated takeaways available on Deliveroo in Ipswich...
1. Hot Sausage Company
Ipswich's highest rated Deliveroo option is a local favourite.
Hot Sausage Company, usually found in Tavern Street, has an average score of 4.7 out of five on the site and has hundreds of stellar reviews.
2. The Big Cake Co.
The Big Cake Co. is the perfect option for those who are looking for a sweet treat.
With a host of decadent cakes on the menu, it's no surprise this eaterie is so highly rated by Deliveroo users.
3. Cookie Barista
One of Ipswich's fantastic microshops, Cooke Barista has quickly become a go-to for confectionery fanatics.
Customers can choose from a range of cookies, ice cream, hot drinks, cold drinks and bubble tea.
4. Mother Clucker
London-based fried chicken brand Mother Clucker arrived in Ipswich last year and has proven to be a big hit on Deliveroo.
With a score of 4.6 out of five and hundreds of positive reviews, this takeaway is the perfect place to satisfy your chicken cravings.
5. Cafe Bonbon
Whether you fancy sweet, savoury, or both, Cafe Bonbon's menu has everything from a breakfast burrito to baklava.
Found in the Buttermarket, it is one of Ipswich's most popular Deliveroo options thanks to its wide range of products.
6. Manna Grill
Perhaps one of Ipswich's most exclusive Deliveroo options is Manna Grill.
Only appearing at the Ipswich market on Thursdays, this Jamaican joint is always a hit among customers.
7. Honey & Harvey
Since opening, Honey and Harvey has become one of Ipswich's most popular foodie spots.
The menu boasts a selection of breakfast and lunch options, with a range of vegan and vegetarian dishes along with lighter bites and drinks.