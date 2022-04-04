News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Food & Drink

The best places to grab a quick bite to eat in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 6:00 AM April 4, 2022
Updated: 8:02 AM April 4, 2022
Owners of Applaud, Sisters Hannah Huntly and Beth Cook Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The best places for a quick bite to eat in Ipswich according to Tripadvisor - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

From sandwiches to fry ups, there are plenty of places in Ipswich that provide quick, but delicious food, perfect for people in a hurry. 

Here are the seven best places for a quick bite to eat according to Tripadvisor.

1. Waterfront Cafe

The much loved Waterfront Cafe is famous for its fry-ups, and was ranked number one for the best place for a quick bite to eat on Tripadvisor. 

Breakfast is the best way to start your day so here are five of the most recommended places to get a

The Waterfront Cafe is known for its full English breakfasts - Credit: Nicola Warren

Having been at the Suffolk Water Park for more than 10 years, it is open seven days a week and is popular with the locals. 

Where: Loraine Way, Bramford, Ipswich

2. Applaud Coffee 

Applaud Coffee, which was recently shortlisted for a prestigious coffee award, is the "perfect place" for breakfast according to one review left on Tripadvisor. 

Rod Cook and his two daughters Beth and Hannah, who run Applaud Coffee in Ipswich

Rod Cook and his two daughters Beth and Hannah, who run Applaud Coffee in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The café also offers a wide range of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free choices. 

Most Read

  1. 1 See inside 'luxurious' £1m Ipswich home within 'exclusive development'
  2. 2 Police 'extremely concerned' for man who has not been seen for a week
  3. 3 Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway visits historic Suffolk fort
  1. 4 Ipswich is 'quietly supportive' of trans people, activist says
  2. 5 Interactive map reveals Suffolk neighbourhoods with highest Covid rates
  3. 6 Suffolk vineyard gets all-clear to host events all-year-round
  4. 7 Mum gets £9k pay-out from council after it 'failed her children'
  5. 8 Do you remember the former ABC cinema in Ipswich?
  6. 9 Where will there be roadworks in Suffolk next week?
  7. 10 Team manager denies fraud charges

Where: St Peters Street, Ipswich 

3. Ipswich Codfellas 

Popular fish and chip shop Ipswich Codfellas is ranked third as the best place in Ipswich for a quick bite to eat.

Ozzie Bozdag, of CodFellas fish and chips, on the shop's fourth birthday

Ozzie Bozdag, of CodFellas fish and chips - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Codfellas netted its fourth Good Food Award last year, and bosses attributed the win to a simple rule: "stick to quality".

Codfellas sources their fish from Leinebris Line, based in Norway, which delivers high-quality fish caught within 48 hours to the takeaway. 

Where: Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich

4. Love Thy Burger 

Meat from local butchers is hand-pressed to order on the grill and served with a tempting array of toppings, including the signature red onion marmalade at Love Thy Burger. 

The Big Smoke burger at Love Thy Burger, Ipswich. Charlotte likes to swap the mayo for their chilli

The Big Smoke burger at Love Thy Burger, Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

One happy customer said the burgers were "the best in Ipswich by far," others said they did not have to wait long for their food describing the service as "excellent".

Where: Westgate Street, Ipswich

5. German Doner Kebab 

Serving a range of gourmet doner kebabs, the eatery is rated as one of the best places to get a quick bite to eat in Ipswich, according to Tripadvisor. 

It comes highly recommended by customers with one saying in a review "the staff were polite, the service was outstanding and the food was good".

Where: Westgate Street, Ipswich

6. Miller's Fish and Chips

Offering more than just fish and chips, Miller's has a large menu including a range of kebabs. 

Out of the 130 reviews on Tripadvisor, 96 reviewers rate it as excellent and 20 as very good, giving the takeaway a four and a half rating. 

Where: London Road, Ipswich 

7. Cult Cafe Bar

Based on the Ipswich Waterfront Cult Cafe Bar offers a wide range of food and drink choices. 

Where: 5 University Avenue, Ipswich

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Neno gang Lamar Dagnon, Shadrach O’Connor, Daniel McCallion, Ishmael O'Connor and Tyrone Clarke jailed

Ipswich Crown Court

Gang of five jailed for total of 28 years for drug dealing

Jane Hunt

person
There are currently long delays on the A14 after a two-vehicle crash on the Orwell Bridge

Suffolk Live News

Orwell Bridge lane closure after car crashes into barrier

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The best Chinese restaurants in Ipswich have been revealed 

Food and Drink

The 7 best Chinese restaurants in Ipswich according to Tripadvisor

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The letter, believed to have been written in late 1985, reveals that the ex-monk and music teacher was paid off

Investigations | Exclusive

Teacher accused of historic sex assault received pay-out worth £58k today

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon