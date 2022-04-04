The best places to grab a quick bite to eat in Ipswich

The best places for a quick bite to eat in Ipswich according to Tripadvisor - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

From sandwiches to fry ups, there are plenty of places in Ipswich that provide quick, but delicious food, perfect for people in a hurry.

Here are the seven best places for a quick bite to eat according to Tripadvisor.

1. Waterfront Cafe

The much loved Waterfront Cafe is famous for its fry-ups, and was ranked number one for the best place for a quick bite to eat on Tripadvisor.

The Waterfront Cafe is known for its full English breakfasts - Credit: Nicola Warren

Having been at the Suffolk Water Park for more than 10 years, it is open seven days a week and is popular with the locals.

Where: Loraine Way, Bramford, Ipswich

2. Applaud Coffee

Applaud Coffee, which was recently shortlisted for a prestigious coffee award, is the "perfect place" for breakfast according to one review left on Tripadvisor.

Rod Cook and his two daughters Beth and Hannah, who run Applaud Coffee in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The café also offers a wide range of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free choices.

Where: St Peters Street, Ipswich

3. Ipswich Codfellas

Popular fish and chip shop Ipswich Codfellas is ranked third as the best place in Ipswich for a quick bite to eat.

Ozzie Bozdag, of CodFellas fish and chips - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Codfellas netted its fourth Good Food Award last year, and bosses attributed the win to a simple rule: "stick to quality".

Codfellas sources their fish from Leinebris Line, based in Norway, which delivers high-quality fish caught within 48 hours to the takeaway.

Where: Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich

4. Love Thy Burger

Meat from local butchers is hand-pressed to order on the grill and served with a tempting array of toppings, including the signature red onion marmalade at Love Thy Burger.

The Big Smoke burger at Love Thy Burger, Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

One happy customer said the burgers were "the best in Ipswich by far," others said they did not have to wait long for their food describing the service as "excellent".

Where: Westgate Street, Ipswich

5. German Doner Kebab

Serving a range of gourmet doner kebabs, the eatery is rated as one of the best places to get a quick bite to eat in Ipswich, according to Tripadvisor.

It comes highly recommended by customers with one saying in a review "the staff were polite, the service was outstanding and the food was good".

Where: Westgate Street, Ipswich

6. Miller's Fish and Chips

Offering more than just fish and chips, Miller's has a large menu including a range of kebabs.

Out of the 130 reviews on Tripadvisor, 96 reviewers rate it as excellent and 20 as very good, giving the takeaway a four and a half rating.

Where: London Road, Ipswich

7. Cult Cafe Bar

Based on the Ipswich Waterfront Cult Cafe Bar offers a wide range of food and drink choices.

Where: 5 University Avenue, Ipswich