Third suspected arson in three days after huge field blaze in Chantry

Police believe a large fire which broke out in a field in Chantry was started intentionally – the third suspected arson in Ipswich in three days.

Dozens of firefighters were called to the scene of the blaze off the A1214 London Road, near Chantry Park, after it started shortly after 8pm on Wednesday.

Aerial pictures captured from a drone at the scene revealed the damage as the blaze left several acres of the land scorched.

It comes after two other huge fires broke out in the heatwave in Ipswich this week – at Ravenswood Park in the south-east of the town and near some allotments off Bramford Lane.

Both of these incidents are being treated by police as suspected arsons, Suffolk police said.

A Suffolk police spokesman are also treating the London Road blaze as a suspected arson, taking the total up to three for the week.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched.