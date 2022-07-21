News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Third suspected arson in three days after huge field blaze in Chantry

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:47 AM July 21, 2022
The fire broke out on Wednesday evening in Chantry, Ipswich

The fire broke out on Wednesday evening - Credit: Larren Fortescue

Police believe a large fire which broke out in a field in Chantry was started intentionally – the third suspected arson in Ipswich in three days.

Dozens of firefighters were called to the scene of the blaze off the A1214 London Road, near Chantry Park, after it started shortly after 8pm on Wednesday.

Drone footage was captured at the scene in London Road, Ipswich

Drone footage was captured at the scene - Credit: Larren Fortescue

Aerial pictures captured from a drone at the scene revealed the damage as the blaze left several acres of the land scorched.

Smoke billowing from the fire near Chantry Park in Ipswich

Smoke billowing from the fire near Chantry Park in Ipswich - Credit: Larren Fortescue

It comes after two other huge fires broke out in the heatwave in Ipswich this week – at Ravenswood Park in the south-east of the town and near some allotments off Bramford Lane.

Both of these incidents are being treated by police as suspected arsons, Suffolk police said.

The crops were left scorched after the blaze near Chantry Park

The crops were left scorched after the blaze near Chantry Park - Credit: Larren Fortescue

A Suffolk police spokesman are also treating the London Road blaze as a suspected arson, taking the total up to three for the week.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Fire crews are currently on the scene of a blaze at Ravenswood Park in Ipswich.

Suffolk Live News | Video

Watch as firefighters battle large blaze at Ravenswood Park in Ipswich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Clacton Pier has been closed off by police after a major incident was declared

Updated

Search continues for missing swimmer following major incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A number of police cars can be seen in Discovery Avenue 

Suffolk Live News

Police presence after reports of woman being assaulted in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Waterfront

Suffolk Live News

Exact time heatwave will peak in Ipswich today

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon