Travellers remain at Ipswich park after arrival last week

A number of travellers remain at a popular Ipswich park after their arrival late last week.

Several caravans were spotted at Whitton Recreation Ground between Shakespeare Road and Old Norwich Road on Saturday.

According to Ipswich Borough Council, the caravans pitched up at the park at about 11pm on Friday.

A spokesman for the council said: "Ipswich Borough Council are aware of the Travellers at Whitton Recreation Ground and we are taking the necessary steps to regain possession of the land as soon as we can."

It comes after around 20 caravans were seen in Christchurch Park, near the town centre in mid-June.

Travellers were also spotted in Whitton sports centre car park and in Chantry Park in May.



