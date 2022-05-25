Postcode guide: What is it like to live in IP1?

The IP1 postcode covers the north-west of Ipswich, Suffolk's county town - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

On the northern side of Ipswich lies IP1, one of the most sought-after postcodes in the Suffolk town.

But what is it about the area that makes it so popular?

From places to eat to outdoor spaces, here is what life is like in IP1.

Overview

IP1 covers the western part of the Suffolk town, including the majority of the town centre and Portman Road.

The IP1 postcode area is about 5.44 square miles and has an population of around 40,000.

Housing

There is a variety of properties within the IP1 district including, flats, terraced, semi-detached and detached and is home to some of the most desirable places to live in Ipswich.

Homes in the area vary in price, with some going for around the million pound mark.

In the last 12 months the average house price in IP1 is £233,178, according to Zoopla.

Schools

There are 16 school within the IP1 address including Ipswich School – one of which is Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy, of Defoe Road, which recently celebrated a 'good' Ofsted report.

Among the 16 schools, eight of them have recently received a 'good' Ofsted report and one – Highfield Nursey School – has an 'outstanding' rating.

Where is there to eat and drink?

IP1 has lots of great places where people can enjoy some food and drink.

Given the postcode area extends to most of the high street people will be able to find numerous options in the town centre.

There is also plenty of new places for people to try in IP1 including The Botanist, Tim Hortons and Honey and Harvey.

Places like The Moloko, Spoon World Buffet Bar and Miller's Fish and Chips are some of the favourite places for people to grab a bite to eat.

There are often markets on the Cornhill including an artisan market and vegan market.

IP1 is also home to many popular pubs including the Swan and Hedgehog, Arcade Street Tavern and The Falcon.

For people that like a drink or two Revolution, which is one of the most popular venues for a Saturday night in the town is also in IP1.

Where is there to shop?

People are spoilt for choice for places to shop in IP1 given that half of the town's high street falls under the postcode area and the Buttermarket.

However there are also places such as Anglia Retail Park and Suffolk Retail Park where people can spend hours browsing through their favourite shops.

Larger stores like Primark, River Island and TK Maxx are also found in the high street.

There is also a variety of independent shops ranging from record stores, antique clothing and DIY.

Things to do

There is plenty to do in IP1 whether that be taking a walk down the high street, seeing a show at the New Wolsey Theatre or taking a chance to watch the latest blockbuster film.

Some new places to go for a night out have popped up in IP1, including the aforementioned The Moloko and Boom Battle Bar.

Boom Battle Bar offers a wide range of activities, including a nine-hole mini-golf course, high-tech karaoke systems, a batting cage, and pair of shuffleboard tables.

You can enjoy a fun-filled day out to Ipswich Museum where you can learn about the history of the town and how the area has changed since the Stone Age.

Portman Road also falls under IP1, so during the football season there is always the chance to see the Blues in action.

There is also Crown Pools where people can spend the day swimming at the biggest leisure facility in the town.